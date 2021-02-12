Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 14th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,080,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Draganfly stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 1,717,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.34.

Get Draganfly alerts:

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.