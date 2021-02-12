Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 14th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,080,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Draganfly stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.92. 1,717,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.34.
About Draganfly
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.