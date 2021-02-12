Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €67.20 ($79.06) and last traded at €66.80 ($78.59). 27,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.90 ($77.53).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRW3 shares. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.60 ($103.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.48 million and a P/E ratio of 47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.99.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

