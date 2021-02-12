Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.80 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $2,549.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.77 or 0.01104089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.64 or 0.05754321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019832 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

