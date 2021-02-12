DragonVein (DVC) Price Up 2.4% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $553,986.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.01225249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00495719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004622 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

