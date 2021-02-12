Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

About Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

