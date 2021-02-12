DSLA Protocol (DSLA) 1-Day Volume Hits $741,465.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $741,465.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006292 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,718.30 or 0.05737872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019555 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00035057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,369,232,415 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

