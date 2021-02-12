DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.70

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.70 and last traded at $91.59, with a volume of 47326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

