DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Friday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DTE opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
