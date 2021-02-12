Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $650.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

