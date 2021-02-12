Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

