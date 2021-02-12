Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 70,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,350. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

