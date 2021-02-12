Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.92

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and traded as high as $28.49. Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 912,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.98. The company has a market cap of £72.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 56.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

