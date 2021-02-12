Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 293.3% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 178.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 92,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 312.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 133,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 368.0% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

