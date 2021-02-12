Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $310.59

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $310.59 and traded as high as $332.00. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) shares last traded at $327.00, with a volume of 8,435 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 325.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 310.59. The company has a market cap of £67.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.59.

Get Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Finlayson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,208.00).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.