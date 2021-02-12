Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.13 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 115.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $56.71 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.36 or 0.01110805 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057056 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.42 or 0.05703980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00027395 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

