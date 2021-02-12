DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,384. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

