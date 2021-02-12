Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $191.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

