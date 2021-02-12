Dynamite Market Capitalization Achieves $83,591.75 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $83,591.75 and $106,141.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00091237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,149 coins and its circulating supply is 372,313 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

