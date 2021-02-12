Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

DYNT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.50. 5,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

