e-Gulden Trading Up 21.4% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $632.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00424864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,974,289 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,990 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.