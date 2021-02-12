E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Shares Down 1.3%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 36,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 80,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $40,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $352,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

