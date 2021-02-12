E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 132.9% in January

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,157. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

