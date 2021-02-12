easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,032 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Davy Research lowered easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 868.74 ($11.35).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 734.40 ($9.59) on Friday. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 796.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 668.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Also, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Insiders purchased 12,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,569,598 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

