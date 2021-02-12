Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.73. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

