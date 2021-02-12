Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading 23.4% Higher

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) traded up 23.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.69. 25,722,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 9,511,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ebang International in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

