eBoost Trading Up 161.5% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. eBoost has a total market cap of $402,409.32 and approximately $249.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 161.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00401308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

