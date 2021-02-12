EchoLink (EKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $51,293.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.75 or 0.01100446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058270 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.83 or 0.05749806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019366 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

