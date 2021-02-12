Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 605,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,005,000 after buying an additional 90,907 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,202,000 after buying an additional 39,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,671. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average is $206.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.