Eden Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $119,594.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01083687 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.05513352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033614 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.