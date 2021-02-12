Edgeless (EDG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $340.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $643,367.52 and $340.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.