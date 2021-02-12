Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.58

Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and traded as high as $70.20. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $68.80, with a volume of 42,317 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.02. The company has a market cap of £141.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

In related news, insider Imogen Moss purchased 14,710 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72). Also, insider Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

