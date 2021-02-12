EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $69.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

