Effect.AI (EFX) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 106.2% against the dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $376,552.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars.

