eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $13.09 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $404.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

