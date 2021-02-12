eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several research firms have commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $13.09 on Friday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $404.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
