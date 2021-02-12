Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) Shares Gap Up to $0.51

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) (CVE:EGT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.56. Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 91,170 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.47 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.