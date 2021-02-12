Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.12 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 100.7% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $84.12 million and $7.28 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00010198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007446 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

