Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EGO opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
