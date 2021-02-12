Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.92. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 438,235 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

