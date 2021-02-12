Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $2.14. Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 893,292 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$262.76 million and a PE ratio of 221.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

