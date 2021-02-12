Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $2.14. Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 893,292 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$262.76 million and a PE ratio of 221.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrovaya Inc. (EFL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

