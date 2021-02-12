Elena Gomez Sells 5,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $393,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,995.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $332,250.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Elena Gomez sold 17,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,890.00.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. 1,482,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,064. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

