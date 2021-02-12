Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Up 142.2% in January

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 558,100 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the January 14th total of 230,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 569,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

