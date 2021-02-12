Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $338,028.41 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $338,028.41 and approximately $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.15 or 0.03865108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,760,038 coins and its circulating supply is 41,708,707 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

