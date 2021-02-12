ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Shares Up 6.4%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) shares shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.25. 222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGKLF. Commerzbank raised ElringKlinger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

