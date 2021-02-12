Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

