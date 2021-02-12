Elrond Price Tops $170.82 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $170.82 or 0.00359626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $333.38 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 93.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.26 or 0.04008920 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056018 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,175,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,940,124 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

