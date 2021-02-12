Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 211.1% in January

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eltek by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.

ELTK stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Eltek has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

