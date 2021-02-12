Elysian (ELY) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $121,594.55 and $68,423.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

