Emerald Crypto Trading Up 51.7% Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $147,736.06 and $26.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.