Emercoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51,523.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $51,523.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029254 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,892,303 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.