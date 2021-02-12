Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $87.72 million and $1.29 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00287660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00104193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00090723 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00066147 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 444,327,492 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

